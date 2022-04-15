After two-year break, summer camp for children is back at Mysuru zoo

They get to see all the activities at the zoo besides getting conservation education

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta speaking after inaugurating the summer camp for children at the Mysuru zoo on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

They get to see all the activities at the zoo besides getting conservation education

After a gap of two years over COVID-19 pandemic, summer activities for schoolchildren are back at the Mysuru zoo. This year’s camp for the first batch of students got off to a start on Friday.

The children get to see all the activities at the zoo besides getting conservation education and knowledge on the environment.

Commissioner of Police Chandragupta inaugurated the 10-day camp for 60 children, all wearing green coloured T-shirts.

The camp is open for children aged between 12 and 18 years. and will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There would be guest lectures, interaction with the zoo vets and zoo keepers and also resource persons, and field visits.

The children will get to see how the zoo kitchen functions and how the animals are fed, getting a deeper understanding of the functioning and daily maintenance of the zoo. They will also visit the zoo hospitals and other areas that are not accessible to the public.

In his address, the Commissioner of Police spoke about the importance of safeguarding the environment and why we need to strike a balance in our ecosystem.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni gave details about the camp and the activities that are planned in the next 10 days.

Zoo Authority of Karnataka Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy and others were present.