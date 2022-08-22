This year’s Dasara illumination set to become brighter, expansive

As Dasara festivities are set to regain their glory with the celebrations going to be a grand affair this year, the streets of Mysuru will come alive with the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) working on to make Dasara illumination most imposing this year.

Though the celebrations were low-key last year due to COVID-19, the Dasara illumination did not lose its luster as the CESC did put up a reasonably good show, illuminating the streets and junctions amidst the scaled down festivities.

This year, the CESC wants to make illumination bigger, brighter and expansive with the celebrations returning to its original charm after two years due to pandemic.

CESC Superintendent Engineer S. Nagesh told The Hindu that the CESC engineers are working on how to make the illumination special and memorable for tourists this year as Dasara illumination continues to be a crowd-puller every Dasara with people coming on to the streets in hordes in the evenings to glimpse the city coming alive in bright lights.

This year, 124 km of roads and streets and 96 junctions will be specially illuminated with LED bulbs. Last year, the illumination was done on 110 km of roads and 89 circles. “We have planned to expand the illumination besides other attractions as is done every year.”

“All entry points to the city – national highways or the state highways – will be brightly lit to get the feel of Dasara. Illuminations featuring late actor Puneeth Rajkumar and Central Vista Avenue building model are among the highlights this year,” he said.

The road to Chamundi Hills will be illuminated besides installing a ‘welcome’ sign atop the hills as is done every year.

Laser lighting

Mr. Nagesh said the CESC was also exploring introducing laser illumination this year as a new attraction. “We are yet to finalize on this as talks are on with people who take up such tasks. The CESC is also wondering whether the new technology suits the existing illumination format and the acceptance to it from the people. A final call on introducing laser technology for illumination will be taken after we are assured of its impact and specialty,” he said.

The CESC is expecting that the illumination would consume more power this year with newer features and expansive lighting.

Last year, 1.35 lakh units of power were consumed, and a sum of Rs.4.37 crore was spent on the illumination. “We have sought funds from the government for illumination. The CESC has funds and also expects sponsors to bear illumination expenses,” said Mr. Nagesh.