Zoo’s diet plan helps improve zebras’ health, captive breeding 

In what is said to be a record of sorts for the Mysuru zoo, zebras have given birth to three foals in a short span of four months. This is perhaps for the first time in recent yearsthat multiple births of zebra foals have occurred in a brief period, making it a success story of captive breeding of zebras in Indian zoos.

One of the key reasons cited by the zoo management for successful captive breeding is the introduction of a split diet for the zebras, which, according to officials, helped in improving their health.

The Mysuru zoo has 10 zebras which is said to be the largest collection in recent decades.

The zoo introduced the split diet – feeding zebras once an hour in small quantities instead of twice a day – after two zebras died of stomach ailments. The vets found that zebras developed digestion problems when they consumed large quantities of feeds in a short span of time.

After studying the cases and consulting experts, the zoo management resolved to split the diet that worked out well. The zebras are in good health.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni told The Hindu that top quality fodder and Lucerne grass are fed to the animals.

The zebra keepers have been asked to ensure diet patterns are complied with strictly. The same diet plan is also being followed for rhinoceros.

Out of ten zebras, five are adults, two are sub-adults and three are foals.

“The feed supplies are properly cleaned daily to ensure that they do not contain sand particles. After thoroughly washing the feeds, they are fed to zebras. This has helped in preventing stone formation in the animals,” Mr. Kulkarni explained.

Shaken by the deaths of two zebras a few years ago, the zoo management took the help of equine specialists and biologists for keeping the remaining zebras in good health. The two zebras that died were among the four gifted by Ramat Gan Safari Park at Tel Aviv in Israel.

It was perhaps for the first time in the recent history of the zoo that zebras had succumbed to colic or abdominal pain, though it is a common ailment among equine species. Another reason cited for their death was nephritis.

A four-year-old female zebra had suffered from colic and had kidney disease. An equine specialist from the Mysore Race Club and two scientists from the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals were brought to treat the animal. Despite medication, it died. Another zebra too died of colic and kidney infection. It is difficult to go close to the animals as they run fast on seeing humans and injure themselves from anxiety. Therefore, it is not easy to treat the species when they fall sick.