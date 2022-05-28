Mysuru zoo resumes ‘Conservation Speaks’ after a long gap

Wildlife and conservation experts to speak at the first session after COVID-19 on May 31

After a gap of over two years due to COVID-19, the Mysuru zoo is resuming another programme after the Youth Club activities which got off a launch in summer vacation.

Now, the zoo management has revived “Conservation Speaks”, a programme to create awareness about conservation measures initiated and being adopted in the country with particular reference to the State by the government and other agencies, including NGOs.

The zoo has invited Venugopal, IFS, to share his views on “Changes in forest cover in Karnataka and its implications” and Deep Contractor, IFS, DCF (Working Plan), Mysuru to share her experience on “My Journey to Antartica” as a part of 23 rd Conservation Speaks on May 31.

Interested persons can register their names for participation in the programme at zoomysore@gmail.com/edumysore99@gmail.com or through calling the zoo office on 9686668099 on or before May 31.

“Forests are essential for maintaining ecological balance and play an important role in climate regulation and carbon sequestration. Due to various anthropogenic activities, the forest area is decreasing rapidly. In recent days one of the biggest issues contributing to climate change is depletion of forests and threat to flora and fauna. There is a need to understand the need for conservation of forests. The best way to approach the above issues is through open and transparent discussion with researchers and conservators,” according to the Zoo Executive Director Ajit Kulkarni.

As an ex-situ conservation center and part of its objectives, Mysuru zoo is conducting many conservation education programmes and among them is Conservation Speaks. After a long gap due to COVID-19, the zoo is reviving conservation efforts, he said.

The zoo, with its many education activities, had created general awareness about wildlife and conservation practices and policies among stakeholders. It launched this interactive educational programme called Conservation Speak in October 2012 to coincide with the Wildlife Week. Under the programme, the zoo authorities organised talks by people engaged in conservation of natural resources.

Mysore zoo, as a centre of ex-situ conservation, feels compelled to establish a link between in-situ and ex-situ conservation efforts for better understanding and appreciation of conservation strategies adopted in the country, according to zoo authorities.

With regard to “Conservation Speaks”, which is being revived this year, the zoo has invited registrations but due to space constraints has limited the number of participants.