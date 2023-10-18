October 18, 2023 11:36 am | Updated 11:36 am IST

1. All eyes are on how the Janata Dal (Secular) will deal with the rebellion by its State unit president C.M. Ibrahim, who has opposed the alliance with the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda, who Mr. Ibrahim claimed was unhappy with the alliance, is expected to step in and clear the air.

2. The alleged meeting of BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi with former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who left BJP to join the Congress, has set off speculation in political circles.

3. The foot-over bridge establishing a direct link between Nagasandra Metro Station and the IKEA Nagasandra store was thrown open today.

4. University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore, National Institute for Agricultural Extension Management is organising a DAESI (Diploma in Agricultural Extension service for Input Dealers) convention today. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar, Agricultural Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy will participate as chief guests.

From south Karnataka

1. Convocation of University of Mysore and of Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University is being held today.

2. Yuva Dasara and Makkala Dasara are being inaugurated today.

From north Karnataka

Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to participate in Dasara celebrations in Hukkeri math in Belagavi at 11 a.m.

From coastal Karnataka

Dinesh Gundu Rao to speak at convention of minority wing of Congress of DK and Udupi districts at Town Hall today. Later, he will hold a review meeting at government-run Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru.