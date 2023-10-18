October 18, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah promised to explore the possibility of giving 2% reservation for sportspersons in all government departments in Karnataka. Currently, 3% reservation is being given to sportspersons in police and forest departments.

On October 18, the CM felicitated and presented cash awards to athletes and coaches of Karnataka who won medals in the recently held 19th Asian Games in China.

Medal winners

Mr Siddaramaiah felicitated medal winners of Karnataka and presented cash prizes to

Rajeshwari Gaikwad (Cricket- Gold) Rohan Bopanna (Tennis- Mixed Doubles- Gold) Mijo Chacko Kurien (Athletics Men’s 4*400m Relay - Reserved Athlete - Gold) Nihal Joel (Athletics Men’s 4*400m Relay - Reserved Athlete - Gold) Mithun Manjunath (Men’s Badminton - Silver) Sai Prateek (Men’s Badminton Silver) Divya (Shooting - Two Silver Medals) Coach: V. Tejaswini Bai (Kabaddi - Gold) Coach: Ankita B.S. (Hockey- Bronze) Chief Coach: C.A. Kuttappa (Boxing — 1 Silver and 4 Bronze)

Karnataka committed to promoting sports

The CM said that sportspersons have brought honour to India and Karnataka. “It is a matter of pride for all Kannadigas. Indian athletes have won maximum number of medals in the Asian Games in China this time.” He pointed out that 70 medals were won last time, and this time the number has gone up 107.

India ranks first in population in the entire world. “This honour will increase if we get first or second position in the Asian Games as well.”

The CM said that the State Government is committed to promote sports. During his previous tenure as Chief Minister, prize money was announced to winners in Asian Games and the Olympics. He explained that Karnataka is the first State to announce the highest prize amount.

The CM congratulated the sportspersons on behalf of the government and seven crore Kannadigas. “Winning a medal at the international level is no small feat. It requires a lot of effort. You have done an amazing job. This time, eight persons from Karnataka have won medals.” He wished them good luck in winning medals in the Olympics as well.