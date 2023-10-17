HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ibrahim is free to join Congress, says Revanna

October 17, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has said the JD(S) will not be split into two, and if the party’s State president C.M. Ibrahim wants to join the Congress, he was free to do so.

In a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Revanna said, “Let us see whom Mr. Ibrahim will expel from the party. If he wants to join the Congress, let him go”.

“People of the State very well know how Deve Gowda, Kumaraswamy worked hard to strengthen the party. Now, the ball is in Mr. Deve Gowda’s court. He will resolve the issue,” he said.

Further, he said that for the last 60 years, the Congress has ill-treated Mr. Deve Gowda. The Congress joined hands with the JD(S) to stop the communal forces from holding power. “However, it is quite clear who worked for the defeat of Mr. Deve Gowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the last Lok Sabha polls”.

Mr. Revanna’s comments carry weight in the wake of Mr. Ibrahim’s meeting with a section of leaders in Bengaluru on Monday, where he opposed the party’s alliance with the BJP.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.