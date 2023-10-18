October 18, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 02:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

An employee of a private cafe in Bengaluru was rushed to a government hospital after he jumped from a building that caught fire, on October 18. The cafe is on the fourth floor of a building, near Forum mall, at Koramangala.

#BREAKING_NEWS: Fire erupts in a #Bengaluru pub on the 4th floor of a building in Tavarekere. One person reportedly jumped, sustaining injuries, and has been hospitalized. More details awaited.@THBengaluru@the_hindupic.twitter.com/cqAtHwNGaT — Darshan Devaiah B P (@DarshanDevaiahB) October 18, 2023

A fireball-like blast, that engulfed the cafe, was gradually brought under control by seven fire engines that swung into action as soon the fire and emergency services personnel learnt of the incident. A fire and emergency services personnel told The Hindu, “We suspect that the fire started in the kitchen.”

The police said the fire is under control, and no casualty has been reported. “An employee of Mudpipe cafe suffered injuries. He was rushed to a government hospital,” said the police.

Bengaluru South Traffic Police cordoned off the area, and cleared traffic for movement of the seven fire engines.