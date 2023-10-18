An employee of a private cafe in Bengaluru was rushed to a government hospital after he jumped from a building that caught fire, on October 18. The cafe is on the fourth floor of a building, near Forum mall, at Koramangala.
A fireball-like blast, that engulfed the cafe, was gradually brought under control by seven fire engines that swung into action as soon the fire and emergency services personnel learnt of the incident. A fire and emergency services personnel told The Hindu, “We suspect that the fire started in the kitchen.”
The police said the fire is under control, and no casualty has been reported. “An employee of Mudpipe cafe suffered injuries. He was rushed to a government hospital,” said the police.
Bengaluru South Traffic Police cordoned off the area, and cleared traffic for movement of the seven fire engines.
