1. Former Minister H.D. Revanna, who is facing investigation for abduction of a woman allegedly sexually abused by his son and MP Prajwal Revanna, was released on bail yesterday. He is expected to visit his home district Hassan today.

2. National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has started installing AI-enabled speed trap cameras in several parts of Bengaluru to prevent speeding and accidents. Concerned over the growing number of accidents owing to rash driving and speeding on the busy international airport road, traffic police have already installed them on this stretch.

3. Infosys Science Foundation is announcing its annual award given to scientists, researchers, engineers and social scientists of Indian origin.

4. BJP ‘rebel’ candidate in the Legislative Council elections from South West Teachers’ Constituency S. R. Harish Acharya from Mangaluru will file his nomination papers at Mysuru Regional Commissioner’s office. The Janata Dal (Secular) has re-nominated sitting MLC S. L. Bhoje Gowda. This is the second act of rebellion from the BJP after Raghupathi Bhat, also from coastal Karnataka. Others also expected to file their nominations for the polls for six seats to be held on June 3.

5. TVS is launching TVS iQube Electric today at ITC Windsor in Bengaluru.

6. Awake India Movement is organising a discussion on the safety and concerns surrounding the Covishield vaccine and other Covid vaccines. at Press Club, Cubbon Park, at noon.

7. Rajiv Gandhi Jyothi Yatra Committee is holding the 33rd Rajiv Gandhi Jyothi Yatra, at KPCC office, on Queens Road, from 10 a.m. onwards.

8. Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath is the venue for “Transcending Surfaces - A Visual Dialogue on Perception, Memory, and Materiality”, an exhibition of paintings by Andrew Paul at Gallery 1 and 2, Parishath premises, Kumarakrupa Road, between 10.30 a.m. and 7 p.m.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru-based Karnataka State Open University’s Competitive Examination Centre starts coaching for competitive exams for aspirants from today.

2. Mysuru District Lead Bank SBI quarterly progress review.

From coastal Karnataka

For five days, Nidle village, near Dharmasthala, will host the 24th edition of ‘Karunbithil Shibira’, which is an annual event of residential workshops and concerts. Organised by Karunbithil family of Nidle and led by its a senior member and renowned violinist Vittal Ramamurthy from Chennai, the camp attracts students of Carnatic music and its fans in addition to stalwarts of music from far and wide. Renowned musicians Abhishek Raghuram, Anantha R. Krishnan, and Charumathi Raghuraman are among those who will perform at the camp this year, 10.30 am

From north Karnataka

Golden jubilee celebrations of Basava Chair of Karnatak University in Dharwad.