Five-day ‘Karunbithil Shibira’ in Nidle village from May 15

Carnatic music will reverberate at the calm Nidle village, near Dharmasthala, for five days as the 24th annual edition of ‘Karunbithil Shibira’, which is an event of residential workshops and concerts, will begin on Wednesday, May 15.

Organised by Karunbithil family of Nidle and led by its a senior member and the renowned violinist ‘Vidwan’ Vittal Ramamurthy from Chennai the camp attracts students of carnatic music and its lovers in addition to stalwarts of the music from far and wide. It brings together top musicians from across the country and many more luminaries of the world of classical music.

Renowned musicians Abhishek Raghuram, Anantha R. Krishnan, and Charumathi Raghuraman are among those who will perform at the camp this year.

Addressing presspersons in Mangaluru on Monday, May 13, Mr. Ramamurthy said that the camp will feature many special musical activities including musical games, fun with laya, abhinaya, lec dems (lecture-demonstrations) and surprise concerts.

He said that the theme of the camp is learning and inspiring.

Speaking on the highlights of the camp, Mr. Ramamurthy said that there will be a lecture cum demonstration on Bharatanatyam by Indira Kadambi on the inaugural day at 4 p.m. It will be followed by a vocal concert by T.V. Ramprasadh. Later there will be Navtar concert at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s programmes will include Yakshagana Gana Vaibhava in the forenoon and a concert by Charumathi Raghuraman and Anantha R. Krishnan at 6 p.m.

Y.G. Srilatha and Nikshith Puttur will present a veena concert at 10 a.m. on May 17. There will be a special concert by Abhishek Raghuram at 6 p.m. on the same day.

Violin duet by H.K. Narasimhamurthy and H.N. Bhaskar in the forenoon and flute concert by Mysore A. Chandan Kumar at 6 p.m. will be the attractions on May 18.

The valedictory on May 19 will have a presentation by students of the camp and special veena and vocal concerts by Ramana Balachandran, V.V. Ramanamurthy and Shree Sundarkumar.

Daily practice sessions will be led by Udupi Gopalakrishnan at 8 a.m. Mr. Ramamurthy and Vittal Rangan will take violin sessions. Daily classes will start at 9 a.m.