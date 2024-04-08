April 08, 2024 10:39 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

1. Today is the last day for withdrawal of nominations for the 14 constituencies of Karnataka that go to polls on April 26. Following final scrutiny of the 492 sets of nominations by 358 candidates for the first of the two-phase Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, the Election Commission has found the nominations of 300 candidates to be valid.

2. Fakir Dingaleshwar swami of Shirahatti Fakkireshwar mutt, who has been targeting Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi for his alleged ill-treatment of Lingayat seers and leaders, is holding a meeting in Bengaluru today. He might announce his decision on contesting the Lok Sabha elections. The seer, the successor of the Fakkireshwar mutt in Shirahatti of Gadag district, represents a syncretic tradition and has a very good following among members of both Hindu and Muslim communities.

3. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah campaigning in Bengaluru constituencies. Today, he is campaigning in Bengaluru Central constituency where Congress’s candidate is Mansoor Ali Khan. Meanwhile, Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is campaigning in Kerala. Today, he will be in Kochi and is expected to return to Bengaluru by evening.

4. Sankalp Samavesh to be held in Belagavi today under the theme of “Save the Constitution” from 2 p.m. onwards. Several progressive intellectuals and activists are expected to participate.

5. In the context of severe heat conditions prevailing in many parts of Karnataka, All India Central Council of Trade Unions has submitted a memorandum on necessary steps to be taken to protect the rights of street vendors. In a memorandum submitted to the Urban Development Department and other civic administration agencies, it has sought a slew of measures including providing umbrellas, one-time heat allowance of ₹5,000 in April and May, distribution of water by the urban local bodies in markets, keeping parks open through the day to let vendors rest, and creation of other resting spots. They want government to take up tree planting on a war footing from June onwards to ensure a long-term solution.

6. Anganwadi workers have urged the government to order anganwadi centres to function from morning 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in eight districts of north Karnataka that have the harshest summer conditions. Number of children going to the centres has declined owing to heat.

7. Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore, and Centre for Ecological Sciences, IISc., will launch “India Flora Online”, a plant database. Prof. Kamal Bawa, Distinguished Professor Emeritus, University of Massachusetts, Boston, president emeritus, ATREE, Bengaluru, will be the chief guest. The programme will be held in Faculty Hall, Main Building, IISc., at 6 p.m.