March 22, 2024 05:37 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The untimely closing hours of parks in Bengaluru has yet again rendered these spaces inaccessible to poor and working class people who visit to rest or have lunch in the afternoon hours.

This development comes after BBMP introduced the Hasiru Mitra scheme under which local citizens were asked to look after the maintenance of parks on a voluntary basis.

In 2022, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued an order to keep parks open all through the day. According to BBMP, parks should remain open between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. They can be closed between 10 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Yet, in many areas, parks are locked at 9 a.m. or 10 a.m. only to be re-opened at 4.30 p.m.

The BBMP has about 1,251 parks in Bengaluru. Of these, 506 parks are now controlled by local citizens, and Residents Welfare Associations have directed guards to shut the parks from morning to evening. These parks are closed after residents finish their walk in the morning and re-opened in the evening for them to walk again.

Srinivas S., a delivery personnel, said the timings for public access are discriminatory. Many food delivery workers and labourers come to the park to take rest, but are now forced to sit by the roadside under scorching heat.

Madhuri, a delivery worker, said, “In 2022, the BBMP’s order came as a major relief to people like us. It helped thousands of people to gain access to these lung spaces. I savoured lunch under a tree, or sitting on the benches at Jayanagar. Now again, the problem is back. The BBMP should resolve the issue.”

Vinay Sarathy, president of United Food Delivery Partners’ Union, said people from different walks of life come to Bengaluru for various reasons, and parks become important places for the poor and blue collar workers, particularly, to sit and rest briefly, or to have food. “We are particularly concerned about food delivery partners who are always on the move. They need a place like a park. Hundreds of FDPs who carry food for others, have their own food in parks. The government must initiate measures to monitor and prevent any unauthorised persons regulating park timings,” he said..

Vinay Srinivasa, an activist, said with the severe heat this summer, there is a need for parks to be open full day. The BBMP should take note of this situation and issue a fresh order.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said, “This is wrong practice. The BBMP rule mandates parks to be open throughout the day. The BBMP will check why this has not been happening, and will take appropriate steps.”