Street vendors struggle with wilting wares, searing heat in Bengaluru

April 07, 2024 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru:

“I have been selling vegetables on a pushcart for the past 10 years. I have never seen such heat here,” said Chowdappa, a vendor, while pushing a vegetable cart on another hot day in Bengaluru.

“Vegetables wilt quickly in the summer. Consumers will not buy vegetables if these are not fresh. If customers don’t buy, we will lose a lot of money. I go to K.R. Market at 5 a.m. and buy vegetables and start selling it in Basavanagudi around 7 a.m. I will go home around 11 a.m. As the temperature rises, it becomes difficult to push the cart and conduct the business,” he said.

“Earlier, I used to trade greens all day. But, now the greens completely wilt by noon. So many days, I have thrown away the wilted greens,” Karpagam, who sells green leafy vegetables, said.

As Bengaluru’s maximum temperatures scale new heights, street vendors, like others whose work is primarily outdoors, are struggling. Many have resorted to doing business in shaded areas, while some are using hats and umbrellas, and some have changed their business hours.

“I live in Kengeri and sell vegetables in Jayanagar extension. If possible, I will bring food from home. Otherwise, I depend on a hotel for breakfast and lunch. Customers come to buy vegetables only in the morning and evening because of the intense heat. So, I can’t go home to rest. When it’s sunny, I sleep on the footpath under my pushcart. However, accessing toilets is a serious problem. We have to find a place where there is a public toilet,” said Anita, a vegetable vendor.

Challenge for flower sellers

For those selling flowers too, it is a big challenge. “Owing to the low yield of flowers due to summer, the amount coming to the market has also declined. So, even if we go to the market early, many times we don’t get flowers. Even if you get them, you have to pay more. Add to this the rising heat, which is making the flowers wilt faster. Many times, we have to discard the wilted flowers resulting in losses. Thankfully, with Ugadi approaching, business is expected to be good. The real challenge is how to keep the flowers fresh,” said Renukamma, a flower seller.

With summer, the demand for fruits and tender coconuts is high. However, traders are worried that owing to the rise in temperature, they will also lose their taste and freshness. “There is huge demand for tender coconuts. However, it is better if they are fresh,” said Seenappa, a vendor.

Outrage against BBMP

On the other hand, some street vendors have expressed outrage against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for not providing adequate rehabilitation after eviction.

“After being evicted from Jayanagar 4th Block, we are struggling to do business. The BBMP has failed to make alternative arrangements for us,” said Subramani, a street vendor from Jayanagar.