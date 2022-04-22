Top news developments in Karnataka on April 22, 2022

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

Students arrive for 2 PUC exam at Reva College in R T Nagar in Bengaluru on April 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

1. Second year pre-university exams began across Karnataka today. As many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the exams. The six Muslim girl students from Udupi, who had approached the court asking that they be allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab, have not taken hall ticket. Citing High Court order, Education Department has said that hijab will not be allowed in exam halls for either students or invigilators.

2. Left and Secular parties are holding a joint press conference regarding allegations of 40% commission being sought by ministers and MLAs for clearing work orders and bills.

3. Department of Posts to release special cover to mark centenary of Dr. M.S. Ramaiah, educationist. S. Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General Karnataka Circle will release the special cover.

4. The famed eatery of south Bengaluru, Vidyarthi Bhavan, is opening a branch in Malleswaram. A formal announcement is expected today.

From south Karnataka

1. A day with a progressive farmer initiative to be conducted by district administration, Mysuru zilla panchayat and Department of Agriculture to help understand the issues confronting farmers and also learn best practices followed by farmers, and help others emulate them.

2. University of Mysore and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Regional Centre, Bengaluru has organised a special lecture under Sri Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar Centenary Year Lecture series, talk by Prof. V.N. Sheshagiri Rao, Department of Philosophy, UoM, on the book The Gita and Indian Culture, written by JC Wadiyar

From coastal Karnataka

Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Energy, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar distributes cheques to Stree Shakthi (women) Self Help Groups who have set up micro enterprises under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. He will receive petitions from people on public grievances at his office from 4 pm onwards.

From north Karnataka

1. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate ‘Skill on Wheels’ programme. He will attend booth-level BJP workers’ meeting at Kalaburagi. He will also inaugurate Kerur lift irrigation scheme in Badami in Bagalkot district.

2. RDPR Department begins probe into alleged forgery of documents related to road works taken up by contractor Santosh Patil in Hindalga.