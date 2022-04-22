2nd PU exams of 2022 begin across Karnataka

Six students from Udupi, who had approached the High Court of Karnataka seeking permission to enter classrooms wearing hijab, have not collected their hall tickets for the 2nd PU exams

Six students from Udupi, who had approached the High Court of Karnataka seeking permission to enter classrooms wearing hijab, have not collected their hall tickets for the 2nd PU exams

Second pre-university exams began across Karnataka on April 22. As many as 6,84,255 students have registered for the exams. While the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic loomed large over the last two years, this year, students are appearing for the exams in a more cheerful atmosphere. In fact, with cases of COVID-19 coming down, it will not be mandatory for students appearing for the exams to produce a vaccination certificate before entering the examination hall.

However, as per the standard protocol, social distancing, hand sanitising, and other COVID-19-appropriate behaviour are being followed. No student with COVID-19 infection has approached the department with a request for special facility to appear for the exam.

The exams this year come after a row over whether students can be allowed to enter classrooms wearing hijab.. The Education Department has said that students appearing for II PU exam as well as teachers posted on exam duty cannot wear hijab or any attire that highlights their religious identity.

Earlier, six students from Udupi, who had approached the High Court seeking permission to enter classrooms wearing hijab, had asked the Education Department to be permitted to appear for the exam in hijab. However, their request was declined citing the High Court of Karnataka ruling that had upheld the uniform rule. These students have not collected their hall ticket for the exams.