Vidyarthi Bhavan: Coming soon to Malleswaram

Announcement goes viral on social media

Announcement goes viral on social media

Vidyarthi Bhavan, the iconic eatery in South Bengaluru, has its army of fans abuzz after it announced that it would soon have a presence in Malleswaram. The announcement was made on social media platforms, reigniting the age-old debate among dosa lovers and foodies in the city. Whose dosa is the best, CTR (Shree Sagar) or Vidyarthi Bhavan?

While some speculated on the location of the popular eatery in Malleswaram, others wondered if CTR would make an entry to South Bengaluru. A few questioned the decision of the owners to expand while most made plans for breakfast at the new outlet–followed by evening snacks at CTR.

Sankaranarayanan Mahadevan, in his response to the post on Facebook, urged the eatery to consider opening in Kanakapura Road, Thalaghattapura, Vajarahalli, Bannerghatta Road where options were limited. Several concurred and sought to know why Vidyarthi Bhavan was going to Malleswaram where similar options were already available.

On Twitter, @ksvenu247 tweeted: “That’s great! It will be a competition to keep us healthy...” A few posted tongue-in-cheek responses to the announcement. One user suggested that Vidyarthi Bhavan ensure sufficient parking space given the congestion in Malleshwaram while pointing out that parking fines were more expensive than the masala dosa on the menu.

However, Arun Adiga, managing partner at Vidyarthi Bhavan, chose to keep mum on the development. “All I can reveal right now is that Vidyarthi Bhavan will be coming out in a different avatar in Malleswaram,” he said.

He also rubbished the debate on “CTR v/s Vidyarthi Bhavan”. “There is no question of any competition between the two eateries. Neither us nor CTR have ever claimed we are better than the other,” he said and instead stated that the citizens are spoilt by choice.

“People should be happy that they are more options to explore. Today, there are several speciality restaurants in the city that provide delectable food that is prepared hygienically and at affordable rates,” he said, and added that this kind of variety was unique to Bengaluru and must be celebrated.