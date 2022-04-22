Vidhana Soudha police to probe ‘forged letter’ of RDPR related to Santosh Patil case

The Vidhana Soudha police on Thursday launched an investigation into an allegedly forged Rural Development Panchayat Raj Karnataka (RDPR) letter in connection with the death of Santosh Patil, a contractor from Hindalga in Belagavi.

On April 12, Patil had killed himself and left behind a WhatsApp message blaming former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. He had alleged that he had begun road work in Hindalga based on verbal assurances from the Minister and was under pressure to give commissions even though bill payments were pending.

The police have sought the help of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to ascertain notes written in green ink stating that order copies are to be issued on 5/3/2022. At the end, it stated “ordered for approval.” The police say it was based on this letter, which was accessed by a section of the media, that road work on Hindalga village was taken up by Patil.

It is claimed now that the letter in the name of the CEO of the zilla panchayath was forged and no staff member of RDPR had written on this letter, the department has said.

Ramesh, deputy director, RDPR, in his clarification said that such notes and work orders on a letter is illegal. The letter going by its serial number is a requisition received by the department and had been pending since then, said Mr. Ramesh in the FIR. “Looking at all the aspects it was concluded that the letter with notes on green ink is a clear case of forgery,” it said.

The police are now trying to track down the source of the letter.