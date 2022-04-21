Kejriwal makes a pitch for ‘0% commission’ Government

‘Vote BJP for riots and corruption and AAP for good schools and hospitals’

‘Vote BJP for riots and corruption and AAP for good schools and hospitals’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a strong pitch for his party in the State in the upcoming Assembly polls, promising “0% commission”, amidst the ruling BJP in Karnataka facing “40% commission” allegations.

“We have formed Governments in Delhi and Punjab and now we will focus on Karnataka... Vote BJP for riots and corruption. If you want good schools and hospitals, vote AAP,” he said, speaking at a farmers’ convention in the city on Thursday.

Fiver services

“I don’t know how to do politics, I am a common man who understands the aam aadmi’s anxieties. We have made five services free in Delhi – education, health, power, water, and bus service for women. People ask how we can do this. My answer is very simple: Here the BJP Government is a 40% Government, the previous Congress government was a 20% Government. We run a 0% commission Government in Delhi,” he said, promising a “strictly non-corrupt Government” in the State if voted to power.

Calling upon farmers across the country to join the AAP, he said theirs was the only party that really respected farmers. “A man killed farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. He has to be punished, but everyone in the BJP from top to bottom is trying to protect him. They even sent goondas to my house in Delhi. Today, all anti-social elements are taking shelter under the BJP. The BJP is doing danga across the country. People of this country want peace,” he said.