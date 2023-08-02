HamberMenu
Students of MSRIM make 15,000 seed balls

August 02, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Students making seed balls.

Students making seed balls. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In collaboration with the NGO Haalu Tene, around 200 Post-Graduate Diploma in Business Management (PGDBM) students of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management made 15,000 seed balls containing custard apple, bela, bambooo, jamoon, hibiscus and a variety of other seeds on Wednesday at Mallapura, Bengaluru Rural district.

This programme was organised with the intention that the management students should learn not only about financial affairs and personal prosperity but also develop a concern for the environment and responsibility towards the downtrodden in society.

After ten days, the students will throw these seed balls in the surrounding forest and barren lands.

Environmentalist and science writer Nagesh Hegde, who was the chief guest at the programme explained to the students the ill effects of human encroachment on the environment and emphasized the importance of environmental protection. He also stressed the need to preserve and hand over this land and environment to our future generations “as we have borrowed it from them.”

Dr. Manasa Nagabhushan, Director of M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Management, Academic head Bhanumathi ., Economics faculty Sanjyoti V.K. and others were present.

