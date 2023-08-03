28% of high schools and 32% of primary schools lack access to drinking water: Report

August 03, 2023 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Several government schools in Karnataka lack basic facilities, with about 28% of high schools and 32% of primary schools lacking access to even clean drinking water on the premises, says the State Achievement Survey 2022-23 (SAS) report. This is despite the government taking the initiative to provide drinking water to all the schools under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Only 35.27% of schools have teachers for all prescribed subjects as per the survey. About 12% of primary and 10% of high schools do not have library facility, even as 61.42% of students surveyed said they like reading books.

Though there was much talk about the need for computers as learning aids during the pandemic, to this day, around 41% of high schools and 67% of primary schools do not have computer facilities. It has been 23 years since computer education was introduced in government schools. About 28% of schools do not have even electricity.

Interestingly, in contrast to private schools, around 84% of primary school and 49% of high school students come to school walking. Around 75% of primary school students and 36% of high schools students come to school from a distance of less than 1 km.

Speaking to The Hindu, Umesh G. Gangavadi, president of School Development and Monitoring Committee said, “Most of the government schools are facing various infrastructural problems. Recent heavy rains and floods in many parts of the State have also damaged many schools. Therefore, the government should provide the basic facilities to the government schools on a priority basis.”

Cauvery B.B., Commissioner of Public Instruction said, “The department has given high priority to drinking water and toilets in schools. In the recent State Budget, the government has allocated separate fund for the schools infrastructure. We will utilise all these grants and improve facilities.”