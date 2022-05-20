Twin sisters secure equal marks in SSLC exam in Karnataka

The twin sisters are students of Royal Apollo School in Hassan

Ibbani Chandra and Chukki Chandra of Hassan scored 620 marks out of 625 in the SSLC exams in Karnataka, the results of which were declared on May 19, 2022.

Twin sisters from Hassan have secured identical scores in the 2022 SSLC examinations in Karnataka. Ibbani Chandra K.V. and Chukki Chandra K.V., daughters of Vinod Chandra and Kannika, secured 620 marks out of 625. They are students of Royal Apollo School in Hassan.

Vinod Chandra is a senior assistant director with the Department of Information and Public Relations, and Kannika is a homemaker.

Ibbani Chandra scored 100 marks each in English, Hindi, science and social science. She got 124 in Kannada and 96 in mathematics. She is unhappy with her score in mathematics. She has decided to apply for revaluation, as she was expecting 100 in that paper.

Chukki Chandra scored 100 each in Hindi, mathematics and social science. She also wants to apply for revaluation in science (98) and English (98). Like her sister, she scored 124 in Kannada.

Friends and relatives are calling the twin sisters to congratulate them on their identical scores.