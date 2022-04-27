Over 4,000 students appear for Class 10, 12 CBSE exams in Dakshina Kannada

As per directions of the Karnataka Government, all examination centres have ensured social distancing among students

Students arrive at an examination centre to appear for the CBSE exams in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh on April 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

As per directions of the Karnataka Government, all examination centres have ensured social distancing among students

Most of the 3,716 Class 10 students turned up for the Secondary School Examination of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which commenced in 21 examination centres in Dakshina Kannada on April 27.

The students appeared for the English paper. They were asked to appear for the examination in the dress code prescribed by their respective schools. Among the examination centres are Kendriya Vidyalaya No.1 at Panambur, Lourdes Central School, Amrita Vidyalayam at Bolur and The Yenepoya School.

An official said CBSE schools have been told to follow the directions of the Karnataka Government regarding the dress code. Kendriya Vidyalayas have allowed Muslim girls to wear hijab and Sikhs to wear turbans since 2012.

Accordingly, students were seen entering examination centres in the uniform prescribed by the school.

Students of private schools where hijab is part of the uniform were allowed to appear for the exam wearing hijab.

As per directions of the Karnataka Government, all examination centres have ensured social distancing among students. Students are being allowed into the examination hall after thermal scanning and only if they wearing a face mask, the official added.

A total of 296 Class 12 students are appearing for the Senior School Certificate Examination at two examination centres in Dakshina Kannada district. The exams will commence with the biotechnology and five other subjects on April 28. The exams will conclude on June 15.