GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Karnataka SSLC exam results 2024 | Identical marks in class 10 exam-1 for twin sisters in Mysuru

R. Bhumika is the top scorer of the school in Mysuru. She scored 621 marks in the examination

Updated - May 09, 2024 05:54 pm IST

Published - May 09, 2024 05:35 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The management of Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru congratulating the toppers of the SSLC examination, on May 9, 2024.

The management of Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru congratulating the toppers of the SSLC examination, on May 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

It was a happy moment for Anjali Shastri and Aditi Shastri of Marimallappa’s High School in Mysuru as the twin sisters scored identical marks in the SSLC examination. The results of the class 10 exam-1 were announced on May 9.

Also read: Karnataka SSLC Class 10 results updates

The twins scored 619 marks out of 625, drawing appreciation from the school management. They were felicitated along with other toppers of the school. School Secretary K.N. Panchakshara Swamy and the school authorities congratulated the students on their achievement.

Class 10 exam-1 results | Bagalkot girl tops SSLC in Karnataka

The twin sisters are residents of Agrahara. Their friends expressed happiness on their success, and were especially thrilled about the duo scoring the same marks.

R. Bhumika is the top scorer of the school. She scored 621 marks in the examination.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / test/examination

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.