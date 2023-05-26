HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shivamogga DC inspects localities vulnerable to flooding

Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani instructed officials to take measures to avoid flooding during the monsoon

May 26, 2023 04:20 pm | Updated 04:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Many localities in Shivamogga were flooded due to heavy rains in 2022.

Many localities in Shivamogga were flooded due to heavy rains in 2022. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamani visited places vulnerable to flooding during the rains, and instructed officials to take measures to avoid such situations.

On May 26, he checked the drain at L.B.S. Nagar and instructed officials of the city corporation to clear the drain to enable free flow of water. Later, he inspected the drains at Sharavathi Nagar, Gopi Shetti Koppa, and neighbouring areas.

The DC advised officials ensure that the flow of rainwater is not stopped at any point, as was the case in the last few years, which led to inundation of residential areas in low-lying areas.

He had checked the drains at Gurupura, Vidya Nagar and other residential areas on May 25. He was accompanied by officials of Shivamogga City Corporation and the Department of Minor Irrigation. Earlier on May 23, he had met the officials to discuss precautionary measures to avoid flooding during the monsoon.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / flood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.