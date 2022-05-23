Minister visits rain-hit areas in Shivamogga

Minister for Sericulture and Youth Empowerment K.C. Narayana Gowda inspected the rain-hit areas of Shivamogga city and outskirts on Monday.

He visited Bapuji Nagar, Holehonnur Road, B. Beeranahalli, the city court area, New Mandli and the adjoining regions, along with Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra and senior officers of the district. He interacted with people and assured them of relief and measures to avoid inconvenience due to rain in future.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said the cost of damage caused due to the rains in the district had been assessed at ₹40 crore. “The officers have estimated the damage. I will discuss with the Chief Minister about the relief to be provided.”

A total of 2,139 houses had been damaged partially. Besides that, 24 schools and 17 Anganwadi centres were also hit. Maize and paddy crops on 3,000 ha had been washed away. “At present, the government is providing farmers with relief of ₹ 13,000 to ₹ 15,000 per ha of land, affected by the rains. I will discuss with the CM on increasing the relief amount”, he said.

Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra said the officers had been instructed to take up works so that flooding of areas in Ward 7 of the city could be avoided permanently. Farmers of Shikaripur and Sorab had lost their maize crop to the tune of 30 quintals. Paddy fields had been affected badly. “The government will provide them with relief”, he said.

During the Minister’s visit, a few Congress workers picked up an argument alleging that he was visiting only localities identified by BJP corporators. The Minister had not visited the places worst-hit, they said. This led to a heated argument between leaders of the Congress and the BJP for a few mintues.

Shivamogga Rural MLA Ashok Naik; D.S.Arun, MLC; Shivamogga Mayor Sunitha Appanna; Deputy Commissioner Selvamani R. and others accompanied the Minister.