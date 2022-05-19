Rain in Karnataka Karnataka

Many residential areas in Shivamogga flooded

The Hindu Bureau May 19, 2022 13:57 IST

Heavy rains led to flooding in many parts of Shivamogga. Fire and Emergency personnel were busy rescuing stranded persons and shifting them to safer places. Residents of RML Nagar, Gopala, and Sharavathi Nagar are badly hit with water entering many houses. B.R. Ashok Kumar, District Fire Officer of Shivamogga, told The Hindu, “Our people are on the job. We are on alert and reaching the places whenever we receive calls.” The Indian Meteorology Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Shivamogga. The city is expected to receive anywhere between 100 mm and 150 mm of rainfall on May 19. The district administration has declared a holiday for schools on May 19.



