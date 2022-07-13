Rain in Karnataka Karnataka

Holiday declared again in Sagar, no respite from rain

The Hindu Bureau July 13, 2022 14:10 IST

Children going to school wearing raincoats at Kanale in Sagar taluk of Shivamogga district in Karnataka on July 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Sagar taluk administration in Karnataka declared a holiday for schools in the taluk on July 13 following continuous rain. However, by the time the holiday was declared, many children had reached their schools. Schools resumed in parts of Malnad region in Karnataka after a week on July 14. Primary schools and high schools remained closed in Sagar, Hosanagar and Thirthahalli taluks of Shivamogga district due to heavy rains. Children were seen going to schools wearing raincoats at Kanale in Sagar taluk.



