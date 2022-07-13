Rain in Karnataka Karnataka
Holiday declared again in Sagar, no respite from rain
Sagar taluk administration in Karnataka declared a holiday for schools in the taluk on July 13 following continuous rain. However, by the time the holiday was declared, many children had reached their schools
Schools resumed in parts of Malnad region in Karnataka after a week on July 14. Primary schools and high schools remained closed in Sagar, Hosanagar and Thirthahalli taluks of Shivamogga district due to heavy rains.
Children were seen going to schools wearing raincoats at Kanale in Sagar taluk.
