Holiday for schools in three taluks of Shivamogga on July 6
Schools in Thirthahalli, Hosanagar and Sagar taluks will remain closed due to heavy rains
Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner R. Selvamai has declared a holiday for schools in Tirthahalli, Hosanagar, and Sagar taluks on July 6 in view of heavy rain in the taluks. The holiday applies to all primary and high schools in these taluks.
Many parts of the district have been receiving moderate to heavy rain. Agumbe in Tirthahalli taluk registered the highest rainfall (263 mm) in the State on July 5.
