Shivamogga airport inauguration turning into a BJP event, alleges Swaraj India leader

The district administration had been spending considerable money on a huge pandal, lunch for people and transport facilities, even as BJP workers were putting up posters, buntings across the city, he said

February 25, 2023 04:00 pm | Updated 04:00 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
The airport at Sogane near Shivamogga will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

The airport at Sogane near Shivamogga will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Shivamogga district unit of Swaraj India Party has raised objections to the way the inauguration of the airport is being organised in Shivamogga. The party alleged that the government programme had been turned into a BJP event.

K.P. Sripal, leader of Swaraj India, said there was no doubt that former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra were instrumental in bringing the airport project to the city. However, the way the programme was being organised was not acceptable, he said.

The district administration had been spending money on the programme. A considerable sum was being spent for the huge pandal, lunch for the people and transport facilities, among other things. “BJP workers have put up posters, buntings across the city. The district administration has remained a mute spectator. College students have been asked to attend the programme without fail. Why are you forcing students to attend the programme?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the airport at Sogane on February 27, Monday.

