PM’s flight will be the first to land in Shivamogga airport, says Raghavendra

February 16, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - Hassan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Shivamogga on February 27 to inaugurate the airport, and his will be the first flight to land in the airport, Shivamogga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference in Shivamogga, Mr. Raghavendra said, “We are happy that his flight will be the first to land in Shivamogga airport. He will inaugurate various development works and also lay foundation stones for many,” he said.

As per the tentative plan, the PM would reach the airport by 12.30 p.m. He will address a rally on the airport premises. “We are expecting a turnout of over 2 lakh people. The elected representatives have already begun arrangements,” he said.

Once the airport is inaugurated, it would take another 15 days to one month to start regular operations. The list of flights to operate from the airport will be finalised, after studying demand, he said.

The airport had been built at a cost of nearly ₹600 crore. Of that, ₹449 crore had been spent on infrastructure, while the rest has beenspent for the land acquisition. “The land losers will get sites in the Karnataka Housing Board. The sites are ready and 320 families will get them”, he said.

Besides the airport, the PM will inaugurate highway works, smart city works, railway works, a multi-village water supply scheme, Jan Jivan Mission works and also lay foundation stones for new works, the MP added.