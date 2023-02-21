HamberMenu
Trial run of flight begins at Shivamogga airport

Shivamoggga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra told mediapersons that the Director General of Civil Aviation had granted a licence to operate flights at the airport

February 21, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
An Indian Air Force aircraft lands at Shivamogga airport on February 21, 2023.

Hassan

The arrival of an Indian Air Force aircraft at Sogane, near Shivamogga on February 21 began the trial run of flights at the newest airport in Karnataka. The airport is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27.

Shivamoggga Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra told mediapersons that the Director General of Civil Aviation had granted a licence to operate flights at the airport. “The trial run of flights has begun. This will go on for a couple of days. The flight carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at 11.15 a.m. on February 27,” he said.

The airport at Sogane near Shivamogga will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 27, 2023.

The district administration has organized a public meeting to mark the occasion. Mr. Modi will be inaugurating various development works, besides laying the foundation stone for a few others, during his visit to Shivamogga.

“We are expecting a good turnout. People have to take their seats by 10 a.m. on the day of the event. The programme will last about two hours. From Shivamogga, the PM will travel to Belagavi,” he said.

