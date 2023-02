February 20, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - BENGALURU

The State Cabinet on Monday decided to name the new airport that is getting readied in Shivamogga after Jnanapith award winner Kuvempu. Recently, the Cabinet had decided to name the airport after BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, who hails from Shivamogga. However, following criticism from different quarters, Mr. Yediyurappa requested the Chief Minister to desist from naming the airport after him. He had suggested that the new airport be named after noted poet Kuvempu.