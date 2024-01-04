GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sakleshpur police arrest 5 persons for unauthorised handover of newborn

The police have not found any trace of a financial transaction

January 04, 2024 11:38 am | Updated 11:38 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A representational photo of a newborn. The baby was delivered in the government hospital at Hettur in Sakleshpur in November 2023. 

A representational photo of a newborn. The baby was delivered in the government hospital at Hettur in Sakleshpur in November 2023.  | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Sakleshpur Rural Police arrested five persons on the charge of unauthorised handover of a newborn male baby.

The arrested persons are Girija, mother of the baby; Sumithra, an anganwadi worker, Usha of Hassan who took the baby; and Shrikanth and Subramanya, who allegedly played a part in the incident.

Girija gave birth to a baby in the government hospital at Hettur in Sakleshpur on November 15, 2023. This was her third child. She has a 15-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. On November 16, with the help of Sumithra, she handed over the baby to Usha, who has no children.

The police have not found any financial transaction between the two. During questioning, Girija told the police that she decided to hand over the baby to Usha as she is unable to take care of the newborn given her financial condition.

The District Child Protection Unit came to know about this incident. They informed the police.

Sakleshpur police handed over the baby to the Child Welfare Committee. The baby is at a child home in Hassan.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / parent and child / children

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.