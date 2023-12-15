GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wild elephants damage Arjuna’s burial ground in Sakleshpur taluk

December 15, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Shivamogga/Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau
Artist Anil Bhogashetty’s 3D art tribute to Dasara elephant Arjuna, outside the palace in Mysuru.

Artist Anil Bhogashetty’s 3D art tribute to Dasara elephant Arjuna, outside the palace in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A group of wild elephants entered the Dabbalikatte forest area in the Yeslur range of forests in Sakleshpur on Thursday night and damaged the burial ground of Arjuna, the Dasara elephant who had died in a fight with a wild tusker. They also rummaged through coffee estates nearby.

Arjuna, the tamed tusker who was a star attraction in several Mysuru Dasara processions, died during an elephant capture operation in the Yeslur Range of forest on December 4. The elephant succumbed to the injuries it suffered during the fight. The next day, the carcass was buried with the State guard of honour at the Dabbalikatte plantation of the Forest Department.

A herd of elephants roamed the plantation and damaged the temporary fencing put up around the burial ground, according to the locals. Senior officers of the Forest Department also visited the place on Friday.

Meanwhile, the staff of the Forest Department and locals offered prayers at the burial ground on Friday, to mark the 11th day of Arjuna’s death.

Artistic tribute

At Mysuru, bemoaning the tragic death of Arjuna, an artist from Mysuru created a 3D artwork near the Balarama Gate of the Mysuru palace to pay his tribute to the legendary elephant, who carried the golden howdah eight times in a row.

Anil Bhogashetty, a former CAVA student from Mysuru, decided to create the tall tusker in 3D art. “Arjuna was among the popular jumbos and there was a fond relationship with the city since the elephant was engaged as the Nishane elephant even after he was rested from the tasks of carrying the howdah. As an artist, I used to craft Dasara tableaux and therefore remember seeing the elephant and admiring its prowess,” said Mr. Bhogashetty, who had created wildlife 3D artworks for the Mysuru zoo and Bandipur reserve. The 15-feet tall artwork can last for about 15-20 days, he added.

The artist started to work on the artwork on Thursday and finished it after a break around 11.30 a.m. on Friday.

