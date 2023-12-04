HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Elephant Arjuna of Dasara fame dies after being attacked by wild tusker in Sakaleshpur

Arjuna was part of a Forest Department operation to capture troublesome tuskers in the Sakaleshpur, Alur, Belur and Yeslur ranges of Hassan; the operation has now been stopped

December 04, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Arjuna, a 63-year-old elephant of Dasara fame, died in Sakaleshpur during a Forest Department operation to capture troublesome elephants.

Arjuna, a 63-year-old elephant of Dasara fame, died in Sakaleshpur during a Forest Department operation to capture troublesome elephants. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Sixty three-year-old Arjuna, the elephant that carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession, died in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation near Yeslur in Sakaleshpur on Monday.

The Forest Department had been conducting the operation to capture troublesome tuskers in the Sakaleshpur, Alur, Belur and Yeslur ranges of Hassan. During the operation, a wild tusker attacked Arjuna, who succumbed to injuries he suffered in the stomach, according to preliminary reports. The incident has forced the department to stop the operation.

Arjuna, the showstopper at the Mysuru Dasara procession in 2019, leading the procession with a 750 kg golden howdah on his back. File Photo

Arjuna, the showstopper at the Mysuru Dasara procession in 2019, leading the procession with a 750 kg golden howdah on his back. File Photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Arjuna carried the 750-kg howdah during the Dasara procession eight times until 2019, when he turned 60. Besides that, the animal participated in many elephant capture operations.

Related Topics

Karnataka / animal / conservation

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.