Elephant Arjuna of Dasara fame dies after being attacked by wild tusker in Sakaleshpur

December 04, 2023 04:55 pm | Updated 04:55 pm IST - Shivamogga

Sixty three-year-old Arjuna, the elephant that carried the golden howdah during the Dasara procession, died in a fight with a wild elephant during the elephant capture operation near Yeslur in Sakaleshpur on Monday.

The Forest Department had been conducting the operation to capture troublesome tuskers in the Sakaleshpur, Alur, Belur and Yeslur ranges of Hassan. During the operation, a wild tusker attacked Arjuna, who succumbed to injuries he suffered in the stomach, according to preliminary reports. The incident has forced the department to stop the operation.

Arjuna carried the 750-kg howdah during the Dasara procession eight times until 2019, when he turned 60. Besides that, the animal participated in many elephant capture operations.