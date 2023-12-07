Elephant electrocuted near Kanakapura, buried on farmland  

December 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

A wild elephant which had reportedly been electrocuted earlier this week near Kanakapura in Ramanagara district was found buried on a farmland.

Forest Department officials who received an alert stating that a tusker which was electrocuted has been buried at a farmland in Santhe Kodihalli near Kanakapura, exhumed the carcass on Wednesday.

Forest officials said that the incident took place most likely on the night of December 3, but they received an alert about the clandestine burial by the farm owners on Wednesday, following which they recovered the carcass and tusks.

Officials said that ragi was being cultivated on the farmland and the elephant may have strayed in search of food when it was electrocuted.

FIR registered

“A FIR has been registered against the accused Pille Gowda who had taken the farmland on lease from the landowner Nanjegowda for burying the carcass of the elephant,” Ramakrishnappa, Deputy Conservator of Forest, Ramanagara.

Mr. Ramakrishnappa said that an autopsy has been conducted and a case has been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

This incident comes in the wake of the death of elephant Arjuna, which died in a fight with a wild elephant during an elephant capture operation near Yeslur in Sakleshpur earlier this week.