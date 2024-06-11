Raja Venugopal Naik takes oath as MLA in Karnataka

Raja Venugopal Naik, elected in the by-election in Surpur Assembly constituency, took oath as a member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on June 11.

Speaker U.T. Khader administered the oath of office to Mr. Naik who defeated BJP candidate Narasimha Naik in the by-election.

Surpur Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribe candidates. The by-poll was held following the death of Raja Venkatappa Naik. Raja Venugopal Naik is the son of Raja Venkatappa Naik.

The by-election was held on May 7, along with Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Raja Venugopal Naik secured 1,14,886 votes while Narasimha Naik got 96,566 votes. The winning margin was 18,320 votes.

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshnapur, legislators B.B. Chimmankatti, Allamaprabhu Patil, Jagdev Guttedar, and MP Kumar Naik were present during the ceremony.