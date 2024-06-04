Raja Venugopal Naik of Congress defeated BJP candidate Narasimha Naik in the by-election in Surpur Assembly constituency. The result was announced by election officers in Yadgir on June 4. Narasimha Naik was a political rival of Raja Venkatappa Naik whose demise necessitated the by-election. Raja Venugopal Naik is the son of Raja Venkatappa Naik.

Raja Venugopal Naik secured 1,14,886 votes while Narasimha Naik got 96,566 votes. The winning margin is 18,320 votes.

As many as 1,332 votes were cast through postal ballot, and of them, Raja Venugopal Naik secured 596 votes, Narasimha Naik secured 514 votes, and 4 votes for NOTA while 216 votes were invalid.

Of the four independent candidates in the fray. Ashok secured 1,612 votes, followed by Venugopal (514 votes), Venkatappa Naik (447), Shashikumar (426 votes). The votes for NOTA was 844.

Surpur Assembly constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes. The constituency has 2,81,869 voters — 1,41,858 male, 1,39,983 female, and 28 others. Of them, 2,14,183 cast votes.

The by-election was held on May 7, along with Phase 3 of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The late Raja Venkatappa Naik and Narasimha Naik contested against each other five times in 2004, 2008, 2013, 2018, and 2023. Raja Venkatappa Naik won in 2013 and 2023. Narasimha Naik won in 2004, 2008, and 2018.