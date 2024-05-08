76.04% voting in byelections to Surpur Assembly Constituency

A total of 76.04% voters exercised their franchise during polling in the byelections to the Surpur Assembly Constituency held on Tuesday.

The constituency has a total of 2,83,083 voters, including 1,42,532 male, 1,40,523 female and 28 voters of the third gender.

Of them 2,15,268 voters, including 1,09,995 male, 1,05,270 female and three of the third gender, have cast their votes, Yadgir Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer B. Susheela has in a release said.

The byelections for the constituency were necessitated following the demise of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik.

While the Congress has fielded Venkatappa Naik’s son Raja Venugopal Naik, the former Minister Narasimha Naik (Rajugouda) is the BJP candidate.