Kumar Naik wins against incumbent MP Raja Amareshwar Naik in Raichur constituency

Published - June 04, 2024 08:52 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Congress candidate G. Kumar Naik after winning in the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday.

Congress candidate G. Kumar Naik after winning in the Raichur Lok Sabha Constituency on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

G. Kumar Naik, a retired IAS officer who fought the Lok Sabha elections as Congress candidate, has succeeded in getting entry to Parliament in his maiden election from Raichur constituency by defeating BJP candidate Raja Amareshwar Naik with a margin of 79,781 votes.

Mr. Kumar Naik secured 6,70,966 votes against Raja Amareshwar Naik’s 5,91,185 votes.

The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Tribes and includes Yadgir, Shahapur and Surpur Assembly constituencies in Yadgir district.

The BJP faced major dissidence after the former MP B.V. Naik was denied ticket, though he was asked, according to him, to be prepared to contest the elections this time. However, the party high command managed him and asked him to work for party candidate Raja Amareshwar Naik.

Interestingly, Raja Amareshwar Naik defeated B.V. Naik in the 2019 parliamentary elections when the latter contested on Congress ticket. Mr. B.V. Naik later joined the BJP and contested the 2023 Assembly elections from Manvi. However, he suffered a loss and then showed interest in contesting the 2024 parliamentary elections.

On the other hand, Mr. Kumar Naik received a lot of support from the party leaders and workers, especially Ministers N.S. Boseraju and Sharanabasappa Darshanapur, who stood behind him from the day his name was announced for the polls and made his way easy against the BJP candidate.

Mr. Kumar Naik earlier served as Deputy Commissioner of Raichur and joined the Congress just before the parliamentary elections and succeeded in getting ticket from the constituency.

