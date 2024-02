February 25, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congress legislator representing Surapur Raja Venkatappa Naik (66) passed away on February 25. Mr. Naik who was ailing had been admitted to a private hospital where he passed away on Sunday afternoon.

The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge have condoled the death of their party colleague.

Nayak won in 1994, 1999 and 2013. In 1994, Nayak contested elections from Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) against Shivanna Mangihal of Janata Dal.