Probe by senior IAS officer into allegations against former Mysuru DC

A file photo of former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru district Rohini Sindhuri (left) launching 24x7 helplines for COVID-19 related assistance in the premises of new DCs office in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The Karnataka Government, in an order dated May 17, has asked Jayaram, who is the Chairperson of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), to complete the probe into the charges levelled against former Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri and submit a report within 30 days.

Referring to Ms Sinduri’s approval of the purchase of 14.71 lakh environment-friendly cloth bags from Karnataka State Handloom Development Corporation (KHDC) for distribution among local bodies of Mysuru district as part of a plastic-free campaign, Mr Mahesh not only alleged that the bags were overpriced, but also claimed that no consent was taken from elected representatives of the local bodies before implementation of the scheme.

Mr Mahesh had also accused Ms Sindhuri of constructing a swimming pool and an indoor gym in the official residence of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, which is a heritage building, by flouting heritage conservation rules.

The inquiry by Mr Jayaram will also cover the charges made by former Deputy Mayor of Mysuru Shailendra Bheemarao that Ms Sindhuri had provided false information to the government and the people of the district on the number of persons who had died due to COVID-19. Mr Bheemarao had blamed Ms Sindhuri for the oxygen shortage in Chamarajanagar that had led to the death of COVID-19 patients in the neighbouring district.