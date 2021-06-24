Rohini Sindhuri for comprehensive inquiry into land deals

She wants its scope expanded to cover technical issues’

Former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri has called for expanding the scope of inquiry into the irregularities in land deals in the district to cover all technical issues, on the lines of the probe conducted over construction of a swimming pool at the DC’s residence in the city during her tenure.

Ms. Sindhuri, who was transferred out of Mysuru following a public spat with the MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag, was embroiled in a controversy over the construction of the pool during the peak of the pandemic.

After her transfer, Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash was ordered to conduct an inquiry based on the complaint of a few JD (S) leaders and he submitted a report identifying six lapses. This included absence of approval from the technical department of the PWD besides raising questions on the public utility of the pool.

Responding to the report Ms.Sindhuri claimed that the original allegations of misuse of COVID-19 funds for construction of the swimming pool were found to be false and hence the enquiry drifted away from it to raise only technical issues.

Incidentally, the Regional Commissioner recently issued a clean chit to K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh on the construction of a choultry on a swathe of land in Mysuru which Ms. Sindhuri had flagged as illegal.

She said a detailed enquiry trying to cover the widest breadth of even technical issues on the swimming pool issue was welcome. “But I wish the same detail and comprehensiveness is show in enquiry into irregularities in land transactions by powerful politicians,” she added.

The irregularities cited by her include land conversion in favour of Mr. Mahesh of nearly 1.39 acres in Survey Number 124/2, Lingambudhi village, Mysuru taulk, which was contrary to the Comprehensive Development Plan of Mysuru. Hence, she had cancelled the conversion order and wanted the land restored to the State government.

But the enquiry into land irregularities was restricted to a single point – on whether it was constructed on a rajakaluve or not – despite a list of multiple irregularities cited by her as DC of Mysuru, said Ms. Sindhuri.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mahesh has threatened to initiate a breach of privilege motion against Ms. Sindhuri besides suing her for defamation.