Sindhuri counters ‘clean chit’ given to MLA

Former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri has countered the “clean chit” given to K.R. Nagar MLA S.R. Mahesh on land transactions, including construction of a choultry in Mysuru.

Ms. Sindhuri, who is at present Commissioner, Endowment, said in a letter to the Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash, that the list of irregularities by influential politicians and persons was long and needed a comprehensive and independent inquiry.

“It is these persons who have made a business of looting land in Mysuru and who have huge influence and are preventing any action from being taken on them. Only an independent and unsparing action on their irregularities at a very senior level can bring them to justice and save government land in Mysuru,” she said.

She cited the report by the former Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on land irregularities in Mysuru district and said that instead of holding endless enquiries, immediate action should be taken based on his reports.

Referring to the clean chit issued by the Regional Commissioner, she said: “the present one-item inquiry only on the rajakaluve boundaries as per pick and choose approach of Mr. S.R. Mahesh amounts to playing into his hands to obfuscate gross irregularities and illegalities.”

On the Regional Commissioner’s report on swimming pool, Ms. Sindhuri said her own report was self-explanatory. She said drifting from the original allegations, some technical issues were raised in the report.