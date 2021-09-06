Land grab charge against MLA: BJP MLC supports re-survey of land

Finds fault with Minister for questioning official

Former minister and BJP MLC A.H. Vishwanath supported the order issued by Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records Munish Moudgil for re-survey of land in and around Mysuru that had come under the radar after former deputy commissioner Rohini Sindhuri accused JD(S) MLA S.R. Mahesh of encroachment.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on September 6, Mr. Vishwanath found fault with Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar for questioning Mr. Moudgil’s authority to order a re-survey. Mr. Somashekar, who represents the government, cannot ask Mr. Moudgil who gave him the authority. Pointing out that the government has given him the authority, the BJP MLC said Mr. Somashekar cannot question his authority. “It is against the law,” he said.

Though a survey had been carried out under the Divisional Commissioner of Mysuru, an RTI activist had submitted a complaint questioning the earlier report.

“The Commissioner (Survey, Settlement and Land Records) has issued directions for a re-survey to get the factual position,” Mr. Vishwanath reasoned. If Mr. Mahesh has not encroached on government land, there is no need for him to fear, he added.

Reacting to the results of civic elections to some urban local bodies in Karnataka, Mr. Vishwanath said the outcome is not a barometer for the results of the next Assembly elections.

Praise for CM

Mr. Vishwanath, who was among the vociferous critics of former chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa, praised Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

“Mr. Bommai is not under the shadow of Mr. Yediyurappa. He is charting his own course, which is reassuring and giving hope to people of the State,” the BJP MLC said. “The earlier chief minister was connecting to the family. The present Chief Minister is connecting with people.”

Expressing hope that the next Cabinet expansion will be held after the coming Legislature Session, Mr. Vishwanath advised the Chief Minister distribute all the portfolios to his ministerial colleagues and focus on supervising the administration.