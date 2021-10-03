Land grab charges: Mysuru DC seeks four months’ time to complete probe

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham has sought four months’ time to complete the probe into alleged encroachment of certain parcels of land in and around Mysuru relating to a complaint against former Minister S.R. Mahesh.

A letter from the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, dated September 29, 2021, and addressed to the Principal Secretary, Revenue Department, cited not only the various actions needed to carry out the survey including collection of documents, their examination and scrutiny, joint survey and preparation of a comprehensive report, but also the preoccupation of the officials with Dasara festivities and attention required for management of the COVID-19 situation in the district.

Pointing out that a minimum of four months’ time is required to complete the probe and submit a report in the regard, the Deputy Commissioner has sought additional time from the government.

It may be mentioned here that former Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri, soon after her transfer from Mysuru, had levelled land grabbing charges against Mr. Mahesh and accused him of constructing a marriage choultry on a Rajakaluve on the outskirts of Mysuru. However, a survey conducted by a team of officials constituted by Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash had given a clean chit to Mr. Mahesh.

Subsequently, Commissioner of Survey, Settlement and Land Records, Bengaluru, Munish Mudgil, had ordered a re-survey of the parcels of certain parcels of land based on a complaint filed by N. Gangaraju, a resident of Kuvempunagar in Mysuru. The re-survey of land covered survey numbers in Kergalli, Yadahalli, Dattagalli and Lingambudhi villages in and around Mysuru.

But, Mr. Mudgil’s direction to re-survey the land was questioned not only by Mr. Mahesh, who accused the IAS officer of joining hands with Ms. Sindhuri, but also by Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district.

Subsequently, the State government had subsequently entrusted the probe to Deputy Commissioners of Mysuru and Mandya and which Mr. Bagadi Gautham had formed a team of officials comprising Additional Deputy Commissioner, Commissioner of MUDA, Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar, Mysuru, Deputy Directors of Land Records, besides Urban Planning Officer, to conduct the probe.