GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Prajwal Revanna sexual harassment case | SIT officials visit Holenarasipur residence of JD(S) MLA H.D. Revanna for spot inspection Karnataka

A team of officials, including a DySP, inspectors, and sub-inspectors, visited the house along with the complainant around 11.45 a.m.

May 04, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna

A file photo of former minister H.D. Revanna and his wife Bhavani Revanna | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual abuse against former minister H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, a Lok Sabha member, visited the JD(S) MLA’s residence in Holenarasipur in Hassan district for a spot inspection.

A team of officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, inspectors, and sub-inspectors, visited the house along with the complainant around 11.45 a.m. The woman, in her complaint to Holenarasipur Town police, had accused the father and son of harassing her sexually when she was employed at their residence. 

Prajwal Revanna sexual assault case | The complete coverage

The police had placed barricades outside the house. A few advocates and supporters of the JD(S) party had gathered at the entrance of the house.

Watch | Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: all you need to know

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / sexual assault & rape / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.