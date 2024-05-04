May 04, 2024 01:40 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing allegations of sexual abuse against former minister H.D. Revanna and his son Prajwal Revanna, a Lok Sabha member, visited the JD(S) MLA’s residence in Holenarasipur in Hassan district for a spot inspection.

A team of officials, including a Deputy Superintendent of Police, inspectors, and sub-inspectors, visited the house along with the complainant around 11.45 a.m. The woman, in her complaint to Holenarasipur Town police, had accused the father and son of harassing her sexually when she was employed at their residence.

The police had placed barricades outside the house. A few advocates and supporters of the JD(S) party had gathered at the entrance of the house.