Prajwal case: H.D. Revanna faces kidnap charge as woman goes missing; LOC issued against ex-Minister

May 03, 2024 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - Bengaluru

A case of kidnapping has been booked against the former Minister H.D. Revanna and a lookout circular (LOC) issued against him after the alleged abduction of a maid who was formerly working at his house, on the night of April 29.

This maid is one of the victims of sexual abuse by Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Satish Babu, known to the woman, allegedly took her away forcibly, saying Mr. Revanna had asked him to bring her and since then she has been incommunicado. Acting on a complaint by her son at K.R. Nagar, Mysuru district, the police registered an FIR on Thursday night.

Woman still missing

“The video of the now missing woman, who is believed to be between 55 and 60 years, is one of the most horrific ones in the entire lot. The woman is pleading to be spared, but is raped. She has allegedly been kidnapped to prevent her from testifying against Mr. Prajwal Revanna, who allegedly raped her. Her whereabouts have not been known for four days now,” an official said.

Police teams are making all-out efforts to track down the woman and rescue her from possible illegal confinement.

“Multiple special teams have been formed to search and rescue the woman, but we haven’t had a breakthrough in the case yet. Time is of the essence. Her safety is also a concern,” a police official involved in the probe said.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested Satish Babu, the second accused in the case. A Mysuru court has remanded him in 14 days judicial custody. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) will seek his police custody at the jurisdictional court in Bengaluru on Saturday, as the case now been transferred to it.

H.D. Revanna seeks advance bail

Mr. H.D. Revanna filed an application for anticipatory bail in the case at the Special Court for Elected Representatives, Bengaluru, on Friday.

He withdrew his anticipatory bail petition in the other case where he has been booked for sexual harassment, after the SIT argued that he was only booked under bailable sections in that FIR.