We will act against Prajwal if he is elected: Ashok

May 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Stating that the incumbent Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexual assault on women and now absconding, was elected as MP from the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) alliance back in 2019, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok on Sunday said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will act against him if he is elected.

“Mr. Prajwal has not yet been elected as MP in our alliance. He became MP in the Congress-JD (S) alliance. The JD (S) has already initiated action against him and we will take action against him if he is elected,” he told presspersons here.

Recalling the 2019 Parliamentary elections, he said, “On April 17, 2019, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah sat beside Mr. Prajwal at Kadur and told voters that he is a young leader with great vision.” This comes in the backdrop of Congress questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi for campaigning for Prajwal Revanna. Congress said that the BJP, now an alliance partner, was aware of the alleged sexual abuse when they gave him ticket for 2024 polls.

Mr. Ashok said that every MP will receive a diplomatic passport from the Centre naturally, and that diplomatic passport was not issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If the State intelligence had worked well, Prajwal would not have escaped,” he said. BJP and Congress have been indulging in a blame game on who is responsible for Prajwal getting away from the country.

