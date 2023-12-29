GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Police foil bid by contractor to end his life at Belagavi zilla panchayat

Alleges corruption in clearing bills

December 29, 2023 04:16 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
The contractor has accused Karaguppi gram panchayat president, PDO and technical assistant of taking bribes to clear his bills. 

The contractor has accused Karaguppi gram panchayat president, PDO and technical assistant of taking bribes to clear his bills.  | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

Police foiled a bid by a contractor to end his life in front of the zilla panchayat in Belagavi on December 29. They stepped in when Ashok Chougala, a civil contractor, tried to consume poison and took him away from the spot.

Mr Chougala came along with his family to the ZP office in the morning. He alleged, “Karaguppi gram panchayat president Gurusiddappa Payappanavar, panchayat development officer (PDO) Jaya Prakash and technical assistant Vithal Borannanavar had collected commission from him in return for clearing my pending bills. But after taking money from me, they were delaying my payment. I have completed the work by taking loans. If my payment is delayed, I have no option but to end my life.”

His father fell at the feet of the ZP CEO Harshal Boyer, and demanded that the PDO be suspended.

The CEO promised to look into the matter.

